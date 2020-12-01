NY Bar Says Ethics Screen Cures Conflict for Ex-Judge's Firm

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A state judge who ruled on an easement case cannot later represent the owner in a matter involving the same property and related legal questions, the New York state bar ethics committee said Tuesday. Answering an inquiry from a former state appellate justice, the bar found more latitude for the representation by the ex-judge's new firm, saying that would be permissible with proper screening measures in place. If the former judge's firm compiled with the ethics rule on imputed conflicts of interest, then that rule "will not prohibit the firm from accepting the representation despite the inquirer's personal disqualification," the committee...

