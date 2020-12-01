Ex-Fox Rothschild Atty Hits Firm With Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- A former employment attorney at Fox Rothschild LLP on Tuesday sued the firm in New Jersey state court alleging she was fired due to her pregnancy, saying firm lawyers claimed she was terminated for being a licensed realtor even though the firm had known about that job for years. At the time of her 2018 termination -- about a month after she complained about being discriminated against on the job because she was pregnant and requested maternity and parental leave -- Fonda Kosmala was told she was fired solely because she was a realtor with Venture Realtors and "it 'could create...

