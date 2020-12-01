Electronics Co. OK'd To Subpoena Tech Firm For Arbitration

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge has signed off on a Swiss electronics maker's bid to subpoena a U.S. telecommunications company for information it wants to use in a private arbitration proceeding in Switzerland, siding with other district courts that U.S. law allows her to do so. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler on Monday granted Swiss electronics maker P.T.C. Production & Trading Co. AG's bid to subpoena U.S. telecommunications company BPG Technology LLC for information to be used in a confidential arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce in Switzerland. P.T.C. Production & Trading claimed the court should allow the request under...

