Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Electronics Co. OK'd To Subpoena Tech Firm For Arbitration

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge has signed off on a Swiss electronics maker's bid to subpoena a U.S. telecommunications company for information it wants to use in a private arbitration proceeding in Switzerland, siding with other district courts that U.S. law allows her to do so.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler on Monday granted Swiss electronics maker P.T.C. Production & Trading Co. AG's bid to subpoena U.S. telecommunications company BPG Technology LLC for information to be used in a confidential arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce in Switzerland.

P.T.C. Production & Trading claimed the court should allow the request under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!