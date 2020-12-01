XPO Can't Ditch Worker's Gender Bias, Wrongful Firing Claims

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- A California federal court has allowed XPO Logistics LLC to escape retaliation claims from an ousted San Diego employee, but said the company must face questions over whether it fired her for being a woman or because employees she supervised threatened to unionize. U.S. District Judge James Lorenz on Monday granted XPO summary judgment on former service center manager Janeanna Dixon's claims for retaliation, declaratory relief and punitive damages. But he said Dixon could proceed with her gender discrimination and wrongful termination allegations against the supply chain giant because she raised major questions about whether she was legitimately fired. "Although plaintiff's...

