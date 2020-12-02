Counsel Owes Same Duties To Class And Rep, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed that an attorney did not run afoul of a former client and named class representative when moving between law firms that were both separately pursuing settlements in a telefax advertisement class action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying a single representative isn't owed different considerations over the class as a whole. The three-judge panel upheld a 2018 summary judgment made by a Florida federal court shooting down claims that former Anderson & Wanca attorney David Oppenheim breached his duties of confidentiality and loyalty as counsel to a class representative, Medical & Chiropractic Clinic Inc., when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS