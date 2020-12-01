Salesforce Buys Slack In $27.7B Deal Guided By 4 Firms

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- Salesforce has agreed to buy workplace messaging company Slack for roughly $27.7 billion, including debt, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal forged by Wachtell, Morrison & Foerster, Latham & Watkins and Goodwin Procter. The cash-and-stock deal, which sees New York-headquartered Salesforce.com Inc. buying California-based Slack Technologies Inc., is "transformative" for the realm of enterprise communications services, the companies said in their announcement. The Slack messaging platform will be integrated into the Salesforce Cloud for every client Salesforce has, making for an all-encompassing enterprise communications platform, they said. Founded in 1999, Salesforce provides customer relationship management services to businesses, including through...

