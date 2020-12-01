US Women's Soccer Players Settle Part Of Bias Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- Soccer players on the U.S. Women's National Team have settled claims they received worse travel accommodations and other working conditions than the men's team, according to court documents filed Tuesday, setting up a Ninth Circuit appeal to revive pay discrimination claims that were axed earlier this year. According to a related motion filed Tuesday, the "crux" of the settlement is that the U.S. Soccer federation "will implement revised policies on four working conditions: charter flights, venue selection, professional support and hotel accommodations." But the settlement does not cover claims for pay discrimination or equal pay, as the players intend to appeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS