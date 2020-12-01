Judge Strikes Down Trump Admin's H-1B Visa Restrictions

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday struck down the Trump administration's policies tightening eligibility and raising minimum salaries for foreign employees on high-skilled work visas, finding that the administration hadn't justified its choice to skip key procedural steps. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White, a George W. Bush appointee, found that the unemployment crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic was not "good cause" for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Labor to flout the proper regulatory procedure when issuing the two policies, which aimed to clamp down on H-1B specialty occupation visas. The DOL's salary requirements took effect...

