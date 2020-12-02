Migrants Lose Challenge To Rushed Deportation Programs

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge upheld the Trump administration's programs to quickly deport asylum-seekers at the border, leaning on a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling to bless two programs that immigrant advocates had panned as "legal black holes." U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ruled Monday that the two programs, known as Prompt Asylum Claim Review, or PACR, and Humanitarian Asylum Review Process, or HARP, align with provisions in the federal immigration statute permitting expedited removal. Under the two contested programs, asylum-seekers are given one day to consult with an immigration lawyer and prepare for their initial eligibility screening, called a credible...

