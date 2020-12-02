USAA Wants Texas Justices To Nix Crash Coverage Trial

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- USAA General Indemnity Co. asked the Texas high court Wednesday to rule that a trial isn't needed to determine whether USAA owes a policyholder underinsured motorist coverage for crash injuries, arguing that the coverage doesn't apply because the policyholder was already paid by the at-fault driver's insurer following a previous trial. USAA's attorney, Melissa A. Lorber of Enoch Kever PLLC, told the Texas Supreme Court during a Zoom hearing that the insurer is entitled to a judgment that it doesn't owe policyholder Adam Reising any underinsured motorist, or UIM, benefits for injuries he suffered in a 2017 rear-end crash caused by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS