Mayer Brown Partner, Ex-DOJ Official Mark Ryan Dies At 65

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown partner Mark Ryan, the first-ever director of litigation at the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, died Monday after complications from heart surgery, the firm announced. He was 65. Ryan first joined Mayer Brown in 1981 and served in several leadership roles, including managing partner at the firm's Washington, D.C., office before joining the DOJ's Antitrust Division from 2012 to 2015. He took part in various groundbreaking cases on behalf of the U.S. government while at the Justice Department, in addition to overseeing and strengthening the division's litigation enforcement efforts. "Mark's many professional accomplishments were impressive and varied, but...

