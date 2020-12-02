SAG-AFTRA Members Sue Over 'Draconian' Health Plan

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- A pandemic-induced series of "draconian" changes to SAG-AFTRA's health care plan disproportionately affects older union members and could cause up to one-third of the plan's participants to lose coverage, a group of union members has alleged in a proposed class action. In a complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court, 10 participants in the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists health care plan, led by 91-year-old actor and former SAG president Ed Asner, accuse the plan and its trustees of breaching their fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and deserting the actors and performers who helped...

