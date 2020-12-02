Attys Garner $4.6M Fee For $17M Capital One Settlement

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- A four-firm legal team that secured a $17 million class action settlement for Capital One banking customers will receive a nearly $4.6 million counsel fee for the work, a federal judge in Manhattan said Wednesday. The four-firm legal team, which comprises attorneys from Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert PA, Tycko & Zavareei LLP, Kaliel PLLC and Shepherd Finkelman Miller & Shah LLP, will receive the multimillion-dollar sum, which is equal to 27% of the settlement fund, instead of the 30% they requested, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield said in her order. "Fees in cases with similarly sized settlement funds are...

