ACLU Suit Seeks Info On DHS' Alleged Mass Cell Data Buy

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:59 PM EST) -- The ACLU filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in New York federal court Wednesday seeking records about federal agencies' reported warrantless purchase of cell phone data to track undocumented immigrants. The nonprofit legal organization said it filed the FOIA request in February with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement but have not received the records. The suit relies on media reports from the Wall Street Journal and Buzzfeed News about the alleged purchase of the cell records by the government, and says if the reports are true it could...

