UPenn Inks Deal To Settle Proposed ERISA Class Action

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 3:39 PM EST) -- The University of Pennsylvania has inked a deal to settle a challenge to its retirement plans' fees and investments that almost made it up to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to documents filed in Pennsylvania federal court. Details of the proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act settlement were not immediately available Wednesday. The deal was made public Tuesday in an order signed by U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter, granting a request to stay the proposed class action while the parties file settlement paperwork. Lead counsel for the proposed class, Jerome J. Schlichter of Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP, said Wednesday...

