11th Circ. Says Dockworker's Union Bias Suit Falls Short

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit shut down a dockworker's suit accusing the International Longshoremen's Association of unfairly denying him seniority status, saying the worker doesn't have a bias case because he can't show the union mishandled his grievance. A three-judge panel said Tuesday that a lower court properly denied Justin Oltmanns' bid to revise his complaint to show that the International Longshoremen's Association Local 1475 violated the Labor Management Relations Act and his employer Georgia Stevedore Association Inc. breached a collective bargaining agreement. While Oltmanns argued in federal court that a grievance committee violated Section 301 of the LMRA by lying that pending litigation...

