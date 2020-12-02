Ruby Tuesday Floats Deal To Resolve Ch. 11 Trust Fight

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 3:55 PM EST) -- The bankrupt parent company of casual dining chain Ruby Tuesday proposed a settlement late Tuesday that would forestall an appeal of a Delaware court's decision granting the Chapter 11 estate ownership rights to employee compensation trusts and resolve the dispute with current and former employees. RTI Holding Co. said it had reached the agreement with an ad hoc group of participants in deferred compensation and retirement trust plans that will see the debtor pay the fees and expenses the group incurred in the dispute over the ownership rights to the so-called "rabbi trusts," in exchange for the group dropping its plans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS