Former NJ Atty Can't Yank Money Laundering Guilty Plea

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:59 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday refused to allow disbarred estates attorney Michael W. Kwasnik to withdraw his guilty plea to laundering client money, despite the former lawyer's argument that he caved under pressure from his family to resolve the matter. U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler denied the motion over repeated assertions by Kwasnik's defense attorney that his client was under duress when he admitted to the money laundering, a ruling that came early on in a lengthy hearing that is scheduled to conclude on Friday with the former Kwasnik Rodio Kanowitz & Buckley PC partner's sentencing. The allegation...

