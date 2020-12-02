Speedcast Gets OK For $7.6M In Exec Incentives

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 2:28 PM EST) -- A Texas judge gave Australian communications satellite company Speedcast International Ltd. permission Wednesday to pay its top executives up to $7.6 million in performance bonuses, but only after adjusting the goals they will have to meet to qualify. At a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur said Speedcast had likely underestimated its future earnings when it set the goals for its proposed key employee incentive program, and approved the program after removing earnings from the list of benchmarks that will need to be met to trigger the payments. Speedcast filed for Chapter 11 protection in April with about $689.1 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS