Hostess Pokes Holes In Mini Donut False Ad Suit Claims

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 12:21 PM EST) -- Hostess Brands Inc. on Tuesday told a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action alleging that its carrot cake mini donuts don't have real carrots, since the ingredient list for donuts shows there's no actual carrots in the pastries. Hostess said that Elena Lauchung-Nacarino claims that she was led to believe that the donuts contained a substantial amount of real carrots, not artificial carrot flavoring. But she doesn't claim that the label showed a picture of a real carrot and concedes that the ingredients list doesn't list real carrot, Hostess said. Additionally, her claim that she bought the donuts,...

