NBA Star Wins Appeals To Avoid Former Agent's Suit In Fla.

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that a lower court erred when it rejected NBA star Zion Williamson's argument that his former agent lacked grounds to sue him in Florida court over their breakup, but the panel said the agent can take another shot at its $100 million claim. The Third District reversed the trial court's denial of Williamson's motion to dismiss, saying Prime Sports Marketing LLC and owner Gina Ford failed to allege sufficient facts to support bringing their suit under Florida's long-arm statute. Counsel for Prime Sports told Law360 they remain undeterred by the decision, suggesting Williamson opened himself...

