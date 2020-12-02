Split 9th Circ. Narrows Block Of Trump's Public Charge Rule

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday upheld preliminary injunctions that block the Trump administration's so-called public charge rule that penalizes immigrants for using public benefits, but the court narrowed a nationwide block of the rule. In an opinion by U.S. Circuit Judge Mary M. Schroeder, the split three-judge panel affirmed two separate rulings by California and Washington district judges who enjoined the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's new public charge rule, which hinders an immigrant's chances of obtaining a green card if they use public benefits, in challenges brought by numerous states. But the majority vacated a portion of the...

