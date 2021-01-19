Gensler Expected To Be An Aggressive Enforcer As SEC Chair

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 10:09 PM EST) -- The aggressive enforcement approach that helped Gary Gensler revitalize the once-sleepy Commodity Futures Trading Commission is expected to soon permeate the nation's top securities regulator. President-elect Joe Biden's transition team announced on Monday that Gensler, a former Goldman Sachs banker and chairman of the CFTC during the five years that followed the 2008 financial crisis, has been formally nominated to serve as the next chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Gensler nomination, long predicted by speculators and recently forecasted in media reports, is being heralded by investor protection advocates as fomenting a reversal of the broad deregulatory push...

