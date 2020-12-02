JLL Guides Sidra's $225M Recapitalization Of Pa. Campus

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- Saudi Arabia-based investor Sidra Capital purchased a 90% stake in a five-building Pennsylvania office campus for $225 million, JLL Capital Markets, which helped arrange the deal, said Wednesday. The seller is Spear Street Capital, a real estate investment company with offices in New York and California, the announcement said. Arborcrest Corporate Campus boasts five buildings and 855,600 square feet in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia, the announcement said. Tenants include such life sciences and biotech outfits as clinical trials company Signant Health, clinical research organization the Pharmaceutical Research Association and health care facility Abington Memorial, JLL said. Spear Street Capital will hang...

