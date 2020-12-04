Sheppard Mullin Adds Tax Partner To New York Office

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- The New York office of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP added a former partner from Winston & Strawn to the firm's tax practice. Soyun Park will focus on international tax planning and renewable energy transactions, the firm said in a statement Wednesday. She advises domestic and international clients with structural and transactional tax planning, according to the firm. "Soyun will bring her transactional and structuring skills to clients in the renewable energy sector, many of whom have parent companies overseas and multiple overseas investments," said Amy L. Tranckino, who leads Sheppard Mullin's practice on tax, employee benefits and trusts and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS