DC Circ. Won't Halt Lifeline Standards Increases

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit has declined to halt the Federal Communications Commission's planned increase in the mobile data minimum service standard of the agency's phone and internet subsidy program for low-income consumers, stating that service providers' pleas did not warrant a stay for the changes slated to go into effect Dec. 1. In a one-page order, a three-judge panel on Monday declined to halt the FCC's decision to raise the mobile data minimum service standard of the Lifeline low-income subsidy program to 4.5 GB per month. The D.C. Circuit said the providers — trade group National Lifeline Association and Lifeline provider Assist Wireless LLC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS