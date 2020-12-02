Tech Titans Fight USPTO's Stay Bid In PTAB Denials Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 11:27 PM EST) -- Apple, Google and others are urging a California federal judge to reject the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's bid to delay briefing on their motion for summary judgment in their challenge of the office's practice of denying review in light of parallel infringement litigation. The companies said on Tuesday there was "no basis" for the USPTO's request that the court resolve its summary judgment bid first before considering the companies' motion in a suit over the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule, which allows the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to consider parallel district court litigation when denying an inter partes review petition....

