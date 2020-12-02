Texas University Freed From $42M Dorm Construction Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel has dismissed a contractor's lawsuit seeking more than $6 million from Texas Southern University for delays and extra costs it says it incurred because of the university's actions while building a $41.5 million student housing project in 2015. In an opinion on Tuesday, a three-justice First Court of Appeals panel in Houston sided with TSU, finding the school was protected by sovereign immunity from Pepper Lawson Horizon International Group LLC's allegations of breach of contract and violations of the Texas Prompt Payment Act. The decision overrules a trial court's May 2019 denial of TSU's plea to jurisdiction....

