Aviation Parts Co. Escalates Sanctions Fight In OT Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- An aviation parts marketplace asked a Florida federal judge Wednesday to sanction sales representatives in their suit for unpaid overtime, alleging that the workers failed to hand over information days after the judge punished the company for doing the same. PartsBase Inc., facing allegations that it broke federal labor law by shaving or editing workers' overtime hours to avoid paying them, accused the sales representatives of withholding evidence and discovery materials related to timesheets and phone records, among other allegations. "Plaintiffs began this lawsuit with a false premise and then vexatiously litigated the case while withholding evidence that could have led...

