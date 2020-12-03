FCC Urged To Shelve 2.5 GHz Auction Until Biden Admin.

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:29 PM EST) -- A group representing schools and libraries has urged the Federal Communications Commission to shelve its plan to forge ahead with an auction of 2.5 GHz spectrum, arguing that it's too controversial an item to take up as the White House is heading toward a change in administrations. The Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition wrote Wednesday to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai asking him to ice his plan for the full commission to vote on the group's petition to reconsider a July 2019 order to make a swath of the mid-band spectrum set aside for education available for next-generation wireless use. In November 2019,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS