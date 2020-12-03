Glancy To Fight Kids Cartoon Co. In 'Fear Of Missing Out' Suit

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP will represent a proposed class of investors in a suit accusing cartoon company Genius Brands International Inc. of targeting unsophisticated investors with lies and "a nonstop campaign of hype and press releases" that gave them "fear of missing out," a federal judge in Los Angeles said Wednesday. In a Dec. 2 order, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer appointed the securities-focused firm lead counsel and named its two clients Ali Alavi and the A Legacy Foundation co-lead plaintiffs in the matter, at the same time consolidating two very similar proposed class actions that were filed in the district...

