Pa. Panel Asks If Sanction Fight Can Keep Spill Case Alive

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel Tuesday questioned whether a protracted fight over sanctioning an attorney can keep an underlying chemical-spill case alive and ripe for an appeal, or if a judge's dismissal of the complaint closed the door after 30 days. During video arguments in a lawsuit brought by the family of a flooring company worker whose alleged exposure to harmful chemicals led to his death, a three-judge Superior Court of Pennsylvania panel asked if the trial court's October 2017 summary judgment order was the end of the case, rather than after the fight over sanctions that went on for nearly two...

