Ex-Insys Manager Avoids Prison For Opioid Kickback Scheme

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 10:54 PM EST) -- A former Insys Therapeutics Inc. sales manager was sentenced to three years probation for engaging in a kickback scheme related to fentanyl spray prescriptions, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced Wednesday. Jeffrey Pearlman avoided jail time for aiding the company's business practice of holding sham educational events as a means to funnel money to health care providers who prescribed its drug Subsys, although others involved in the scheme have been given various prison sentences. Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor and four other executives were all given various prison sentences after being convicted in 2019 by a federal...

