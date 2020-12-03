Cherokee Nation Firm Accused Of Poaching IT Employees

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Cherokee Nation consulting arm poached nearly two dozen employees from an information technology company and caused it to lose a $6 million contract extension with the federal government by stealing trade secrets, according to a new lawsuit launched in Colorado federal court. The complaint filed Wednesday by LS3 Inc. alleges that Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs LLC, or CNSP, tried to convince individuals who previously worked on the project that they were primarily government — not LS3 — employees. LS3 says its rival urged the workers to make the switch to CNSP a "simple and uneventful transition" and tried to assuage...

