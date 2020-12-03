Feds Urge Caution On $87M Atty Fee Bid In Slow-IPhone MDL

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. government criticized a request by plaintiffs' lawyers for an $87 million cut of the half-billion-dollar deal reached with Apple over claims the company slowed down certain iPhones, telling a California federal court that such a large award would unfairly cut into consumers' share. Apple's lawyers have already pushed back against the class counsel's request, arguing that it vastly overestimates how much time and effort the plaintiff's legal team put into the case. The multidistrict litigation centers on classwide allegations that Apple designed its software updates to slow down some phone models, nudging consumers to buy newer iPhones. Apple reached a deal...

