Tech Co. Execs Seek Toss Of Investors' Derivative Suit

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- A fiber optics equipment manufacturer urged a Texas judge Wednesday to toss what it called a "tag along" derivative action that alleges the company's executives and directors misled shareholders about falling sales and sold their shares before the company's stock value dropped.

The suit was filed before making a demand to the board and rehashes claims that have been dismissed in another case, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. said in its motion to dismiss.

"The complaint replicates the allegations of two securities class actions (one of which this court has already dismissed), relabels their 'fraud' claims as breaches of fiduciary duty and contends...

