TGI Fridays 'Mozzarella' Sticks Are No Gouda, Buyer Says

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- TGI Fridays' frozen mozzarella sticks are bamboozling cheese aficionados because they don't contain any mozzarella cheese and are actually made with cheddar, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in New York federal court. Inventure Foods Inc., which manufactures and sells "Baked Mozzarella Sticks Snacks" under the TGI Fridays brand, is leading customers to believe the frozen snacks are made with mild and stringy mozzarella cheese when the ingredients list shows the cheese is actually cheddar, according to the complaint filed by Megan Nason. The maker of TGI Fridays' frozen Mozzarella Sticks Snacks is accused of misleading customers by using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS