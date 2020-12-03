Wachtell, Wilson Sonsini Assist On $4.2B FanDuel Deal

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:36 AM EST) -- Ireland-based gambling conglomerate Flutter Entertainment, guided by Wachtell Lipton, has agreed to buy Wilson Sonsini-advised Fastball Holdings' entire FanDuel stake for $4.175 billion, the companies said Thursday, in a deal that increases Flutter's Fanduel holding to 95% and positions it to capitalize on the growing U.S. gambling market. The deal, which features Flutter Entertainment PLC picking up Fastball Holdings LLC's 37.2% stake in FanDuel Group Parent LLC, ups Flutter's stake from 57.8% to 95% and values Fanduel at $11.2 billion, including debt, according to a statement. Flutter has been a FanDuel investor since 2018, when it acquired an initial controlling stake...

