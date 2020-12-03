Spain Says €77M Award Fight Must Be Paused

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- Spain is urging a D.C. federal court to pause litigation to enforce a €77 million ($93.49 million) arbitration award issued to a renewable energy company, pointing to eight other cases involving similar awards where courts have issued a stay. The country is seeking to annul the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes award issued Jan. 21 to Luxembourg company Watkins Holdings SARL and a subsidiary over Spain's revoked renewable energy incentives. The annulment proceeding addresses ongoing questions about the validity of the underlying Energy Charter Treaty and mirrors multiple other annulment efforts that have prompted stays in U.S. enforcement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS