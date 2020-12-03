Enterprise Seeks Redo On Time-Limit Ruling In OT Fight

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- Enterprise Holdings Inc. has asked a Massachusetts federal judge to reconsider a decision that preserved an allegation key to the statute of limitations applied to a proposed collective action claiming the company and a subsidiary deprived assistant managers of overtime by misclassifying them as exempt. In a motion filed Wednesday, the Enterprise Rent-A-Car parent company and its regional affiliate Enterprise Rent-A-Car Company of Boston LLC told U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf he made an "error of law" when he decided not to dismiss Mamadou Alpha Bah's allegation that the companies willfully violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by misclassifying workers as exempt. The companies said...

