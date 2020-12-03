SALT Cap Improperly Targets High-Tax States, 2nd Circ. Hears

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 1:45 PM EST) -- The $10,000 cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes unconstitutionally targets states that impose higher levies on residents and harms property values in those areas, the state of New York told the Second Circuit on Thursday. Property values in states such as New Jersey are harmed by the $10,000 cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, the New York Attorney General's Office told a three-judge panel. Above is a realtor's office in Ship Bottom, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland have seen property values decline and marginal state tax rates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS