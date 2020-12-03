Appeals Court Affirms Ex-NFLer's Verdict In Investment Suit

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld an $850,000 jury verdict in favor of a former Houston Oiler over a soured investment in a sports rehab company bearing a former Houston Rocket's name. A three-judge First Court of Appeals panel upheld the fraud and breach of fiduciary duty verdict in favor of former Houston Oilers cornerback Tomur Barnes. Barnes sued two business partners in 2016 after receiving no return on an investment in their sports rehab business, which bore the name of the former Houston Rocket Robert Horry. The ex-NBA player was a party to the suit, but a judge ruled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS