Google Fights To End $1B Suit That Alleges Unauthorized Ads

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:31 PM EST) -- Google urged a California federal judge Thursday to throw out a proposed class action alleging the search giant made more than $1 billion from unauthorized advertisements it places on websites, arguing that courts have determined that pop up ads don't run afoul of website owners' copyrights. During a hearing held via Zoom, Victor Jih of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC argued on behalf of Google LLC that the website owners' allegations "clearly" fall within the province of federal copyright laws, because the lawsuit tries to control how copies of their websites are displayed. However, prohibiting Google from displaying ads for...

