Patent Office Loses Stay Bid In PTAB Denials Challenge

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:46 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said he can simultaneously weigh whether tech companies have standing to challenge U.S. Patent and Trademark Office precedent allowing patent challenges to be denied based on parallel district court litigation, and whether their suit has merit. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Wednesday rejected the USPTO's bid to stay briefing on the summary judgment motion filed by Apple, Google and others targeting the case's merits until after he settles the jurisdictional questions raised in the agency's motion to dismiss, saying the issues are "intertwined." "Because a court may address jurisdictional and substantive issues concurrently if they are...

