Reps OK Bill To Help Native Americans Access Biz Funds

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- A bill that would increase access to business funding for Native Americans has unanimously passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support and now awaits a vote in the Senate. The Indian Community Economic Enhancement Act, also called the Leech Lake Band of 3 Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act, aims to address the lack of access to credit Native American communities face by amending key federal laws: the Native American Business Development, Trade Promotion and Tourism Act; the Buy Indian Act; and the Native American Programs Act. The bill, which passed the House by voice vote on Thursday, will reorganize the...

