'Lifesaving' Claim Barred In Hernia Mesh Bellwether Trial

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- A medical device maker and its subsidiary cannot argue that their hernia mesh implant is a "lifesaving device" in the first case to go to trial in sprawling multidistrict litigation accusing the manufacturer of concealing design defects, an Ohio federal judge has ruled. In a ruling on four motions in limine on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. ruled that New Jersey-based C.R. Bard Inc. and Rhode Island-based Davol Inc. cannot refer to their Ventralight ST device — which is made of mesh used to treat hernias — as "lifesaving" during the bellwether trial, because the companies did not point...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS