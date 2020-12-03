Energy Trader Vitol To Pay $163M For FCPA Misdeeds

Law360, New York (December 3, 2020, 1:52 PM EST) -- Energy trading company Vitol Inc. has agreed to pay over $163 million to resolve allegations that it bribed officials from the state-backed energy companies of Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico to secure business. During a videoconference hearing before U.S. District Judge Eric Vitaliano of the Eastern District of New York, prosecutors said Texas-based Vitol Inc., the U.S. unit of the Dutch energy and commodities trading company, was entering into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S., as well as a related deal with Brazilian authorities, under which the company will effectively pay $90 million to the U.S. and $45 million to Brazil....

