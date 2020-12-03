Judge Vacates Pro-Kinder Morgan DOI Pipeline Decision

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- The U.S Department of the Interior denied a midstream gas company its due process rights by unilaterally reversing five-year-old rights-of-way transfer denials that burdened the company with defunct natural gas pipelines, a Texas federal court said Thursday. In granting Kinetica Partner LLC's motion for summary judgment U.S. District Judge Sim Lake said that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement didn't have an unlimited and unfettered authority to reconsider its own decisions. Judge Lake said that the reversal had resuscitated a long expired request and taken the responsibility for the pipelines — including costly decommissions — off Kinder Morgan unit Tennessee Gas Pipeline...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS