NJ Racetrack Loses 'Bad Faith' Bid In Sports Betting Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has denied a racetrack's bid to collect immediate payment on a $3.4 million bond that major sports leagues posted when they sued to stop sports betting in the state, saying it failed to properly claim the leagues acted in "bad faith" when they halted gambling. Chief Judge Freda L. Wolfson ruled Thursday that New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association Inc. has not properly pled the court may award $150 million of damages the Monmouth Park, New Jersey, racetrack sustained beyond the $3.4 million bond after a temporary restraining order ended in the suit brought by the NCAA,...

