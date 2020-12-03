Feds Accuse Facebook Of Discriminating Against US Workers

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice sued Facebook on Thursday, alleging the social media behemoth is discriminating against U.S. workers and violating federal immigration law by reserving thousands of jobs for temporary visa holders. The U.S. Department of Justice has accused Facebook of discriminating against U.S. workers by illegally reserving thousands of jobs for temporary visa holders. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) In a complaint filed with the DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review, the agency says that Facebook illegally funnels employees with temporary visas into permanent positions without giving qualified U.S. workers a fair chance to vie for those spots. Under the permanent...

